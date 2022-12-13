Dodds Prison resumes in-person visits after nearly 2 years Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

After nearly two years, Dodds Prison has authorised in-person visits for family members of inmates.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Wilfred Abrahams declared that in-person visits will resume at the prison effective Monday, December 12. Since the prison had a COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, visits with family and attorneys have been solely virtual.

“We have taken the decision to restart visits to the prison. The prison was shut down to outside persons from December 30, 2020 and since that time there have been no visits permitted. The difficulty with a prison, a prison is a very closed ecosystem and anything that gets into a prison can spread very, very quickly,” remarked Abrahams.

Speaking at a press conference at his Wildey, St Michael offices, flanked by acting superintendent of prison, DeCarlo Payne, Minister Abrahams revealed that suggestions were made for in-person visits to resume in 2023.

However, the prison has had no positive COVID-19 cases among the 743 inmates in over a month. Following consultations with the Ministry of Health and Wellness, permission was granted just in time for the holiday season.

“This is Christmas and inmates have been unable to see their family in person, they have been unable to have interactions with their attorneys in person at the prison, since we shut down.

I am satisfied, we had a number of days where there was no COVID, no positive COVID tests in the prison at all. we had zero positive COVID tests for inmates and for prison staff,” he added.

The Home Affairs Minister assured that should an outbreak occur, the prison was fully equipped to bring it under control.

“Based on the protocols that have been strictly followed at the prison, based on the rules, we also believe that if something was to happen we can quickly bring it under control,” he insisted.

Acting Superintendent of Prison, DeCarlo Payne explained that the visitors will have the option to chose either physical or virtual appointments.

Face-to-face visits will occur only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, meanwhile virtual visits will be on Tuesday and Thursday.

Lawyers will be required to make an appointment prior to visiting the institution.

Payne stated 11 groups of people will be allowed to visit per day for up to 30 minutes. All visitors will be required to wear a mask upon entry at the front gate and they will be sanitised at the front gate and again at the main entrance of the prison. Persons visiting the prison are advised to arrive half an hour before to ensure smooth processing.

There will be no physical contact between visitors and inmates.

The acting superintendent of prison also said that inmates from different blocks will not be allowed to interact during the visits.

“We have also taken the decision that inmates will not mix from the different buildings so if we are doing visits on J it is only J…it is basically doing visits in a bubble,” Payne said, adding that this was done to “control any negative outcomes from the visits”.

“We are still conscious of the fact that there is COVID-19 in society and we will make sure we do everything in our power to ensure the visits can be done safely and there will be no dislocation and if there is it will be minimised due to our management of the process,” he added.

