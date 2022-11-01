Dolla CEO leads second session of Heineken 0.0’s Power Lunch Series Loop Jamaica

At the elegant rooftop setting of the AC Hotel on October 21, CEO and founder of Dolla Financial, Kadeen Mairs, led an intimate lunch conversation with specially invited guests from the corporate world. The gathering was set up for the second session of Heineken 0.0’s Power Lunch Series which focused on insights into the world of business.

The afternoon session consisted of discussions on the latest strategic approaches for business elevation in Jamaica and general suggestions to improve one’s investments and portfolio.

Along with a decadent array of dishes for the ‘power hour’ and ice-cold Heineken 0.0 beverages, the group of young professionals enjoyed a fruitful discussion and were eager to network and learn more about each other’s business models.

Here are the highlights: