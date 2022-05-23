Dolla Financial IPO values microlending firm at $2.5 billion | Loop Jamaica

Dolla Financial’s initial public offer (IPO) values the microlender at $2.5 billion or more than six times its capital worth.

The IPO opens on May 27, 2022, and closes on June 10.

Dolla Financial CEO Kadeen Mairs owns 25 per cent of the company, and First Rock Private Equity Ltd owns 75 per cent. The company wants to sell 20 per cent of the shares to the public and raise $500 million.

That means 100 per cent of the listed shares would value at $2.5 billion on the IPO’s opening day. Its capital after subtracting assets from liabilities up to March equals $373 million.

So, the listed share value would be 6.7 times that of the capital. It is not uncommon for companies to have listing stock market values greater than their capital.

Generally, it’s twice.

Jamaica Stock Exchange compiled data shows that up to May 13, the average [share price to book value] across the main market financial stocks was 2.18 to May 13.

Microlending financial stocks in the junior market companies have a similar average, with Access Financial at 2.21 times and Lasco Financial at 2.36 times. ISP Finance, however was the highest at 5.06 times or more in line with the Dolla Finance IPO.

Fast-growing companies, however, can have a higher multiple when listings because they will grow into that value fairly quickly over an investment cycle.

“The capital from this invitation will allow Dolla to continue its phenomenal growth trajectory in Jamaica, Guyana, and other jurisdictions within the Caribbean. The company’s technology, team members, robust corporate governance, and risk framework make it well-positioned among growing micro-lending companies in the region,” said Mairs in the prospectus.

Dolla Financial’s revenues more than doubled in its March quarter of 2022 and its profit quintupled. That’s a $60 million profit compared to $12 million.

Over its full-year ending December 2021, despite the COVID – 19 pandemic, the group increased its total income to $395 million in its 2021, a 56 per cent increase over the prior period ended December 2020.

The increase in income is attributable to the launch of innovative products, which led to increased loan disbursements, access to capital from the capital markets to expand its loan portfolio, an extensive branch network, and sound strategic leadership, the prospectus said.

Between 2017 and 2021, the company consistently increased its revenues each year growing from $23 million in 2017 to $395 million in 2021, resulting in a five-year compounded average growth rate of 76 per cent.

The growth in revenue over the years is explained by an increase in net interest income over the same period, which is directly attributable to the increase in funding, coupled with sound leadership and revised/new product offerings, the company said.

Dolla Financial’s journey started in 2014, offering cambio and remittance Services. By 2016 the company decided to solely focus all resources to offering micro-financing solutions and discontinue its other services, stated the prospectus.

Lending was then boosted by the first acquisition of a loan portfolio owned by CEO Mairs. This was followed by a private placement of shares in the capital of the company (equivalent to 75 per cent of the equity of the company), contributing to the raising of additional funding for expansion.

Subsequently, the company has raised additional funding through debt issues and preference share issues.

“The capital that we have raised to date has allowed Dolla to execute on its strategy of providing a wide range of loan products to a diversified customer base both locally and overseas,” said the prospectus.

From a single branch at inception in 2014, Dolla now has eight branches across Jamaica situated in Fairview, Mandeville, Discovery Bay, Savanna-La-Mar, Junction, Lucea, Barnett Street and Kingston, the prospectus added.

Dolla Financial also recently opened a branch in Georgetown, Guyana.

Utilising its branch network, Dolla Financial disbursed over $2.3 billion in loans since its inception.