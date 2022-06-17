Dolla Financial led gains on second day of trading | Loop Jamaica

On Thursday, Dolla Financial gained 33 per cent to close at $1.75 after listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) a day earlier.

Some 365,000 units traded hands which continues to be a fraction of the demand for the stock, based on the queue with over 3,000 buyers lined up.

The stock started trading at $1.00 on Tuesday and gained a maximum of 33 per cent on each trading day.

The movement suggests that the stock could double its listing price by the close of trading on Friday.

Also, CAC2000 gained 15 per cent to $8.91 and Mayberry Jamaican Equities up 11 per cent to $14.53. The top declining stocks were Main Event Entertainment down 18 per cent to $6.65 and Sterling Investments down 9.0 per cent to US$0.02.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,477.94 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 381,852.85 points and the volume traded amounted to 12,502,865 valued at $487,965,172.40.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 43.54 points (1.07 per cent) to close at 4,121.50 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,679,261 valued at $25,210,589.56.

Meanwhile, JSE Combined Index declined by 990.82 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 394,099.84 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,182,126 valued at $513,175,761.96.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 3.43 points (1.57 per cent) to close at 214.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 199,358 valued at $12,579.35.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 101 stocks of which 43 advanced, 41 declined and 17 traded firm.

The Jamaica-dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 18,182,126 units valued at $513,175,761.96.

The US-dollar market volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 199,358 units valued at $12,579.35.