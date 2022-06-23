Dolla Financial stock dips first time since listing | Loop Jamaica

Dolla Financial dipped for the first time since listing a week ago.

The stock dipped eight per cent Wednesday to close at $3.04 with over 42 million units trading hands. The stock was listed at $1.00 in its initial public offer but quickly rocketed to nearly $3.60 before pulling back to current levels.

Also on the day, JMMB Group preference shares dipped even more down 13 per cent to $1.74.

Stocks that gained were Ciboney up 14 per cent to $1.03, Eppley up 12 per cent to $43.57, Lasco Financial up 12 per cent to $3.37, and AMG Packaging up 11 per cent to $4.40.

The JSE Main Index declined by 624.84 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 380,985.16 points and the volume traded amounted to 15,220,491 valued at $125,757,308.20 and the Junior Market Index declined by 2.48 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 4,387.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 53,578,778 valued at $189,107,558.46.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 606.61 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 395,675.16 points and the volume traded amounted to 68,799,269 valued at $314,864,866.66.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 3.42 points (1.61 per cent) to close at 215.97 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,086,150 valued at $718,477.95.

The JSE Cross Listed Index declined by 0.83 points (1.33 per cent) to close at 61.62 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,928 valued at $1,111,013.01.

The JSE Financial Index declined by 0.38 points (0.42 per cent) to close at 90.93 points and the volume traded amounted to 44,707,551 valued at $50,100,817.45.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.05 points (0.05 per cent) to close at 107.26 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,169,906 valued at $86,837,972.97.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 103 stocks of which 44 advanced, 44 declined and 15 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 68,799,269 units valued at $314,864,866.66.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 1,086,150 units valued at $718,477.95.