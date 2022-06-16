Dolla Financial stock gains one-third in value on first trading day | Loop Jamaica

Dolla Financial listed and jumped a third in value on its first day of trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

The stock gained 32 per cent to close at $1.32 with just under 70,000 units trading. The stock hit two circuit breakers which led to it being halted for the day.

The demand for the stock hasn’t even begun, as over 1,688 orders are in the queue including a cheeky investor who wants 1.1 million units of the stock at one cent. That’s highly unlikely because over 1,000 orders in the queue want the stock above $1.00, its listing price.

Also on the day, SSL Ventures gained 23 per cent to $2.82.

The JSE Index declined by 219.82 points (0.06 per cent) to close at 383,330.79 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,303,766 valued at $47,547,653.86.

The Junior Market Index declined by 21.05 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 4,077.96 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,761,840 valued at $32,254,673.43.The JSE Combined Index declined by 394.65 points (0.10 per cent) to close at 395,090.66 points and the volume traded amounted to 16,065,606 valued at $79,802,327.29.

Also on the day, JSE USD Equities Index declined by 1.02 points (0.47 per cent) to close at 217.95 points and the volume traded amounted to 118,104 valued at $34,212.22.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.15 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 91.39 points and the volume traded amounted to 1,262,535 valued at $22,590,150.27.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index declined by 0.73 points (0.68 per cent) to close at 107.05 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,657,168 valued at $43,815,978.72.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 97 stocks of which 37 advanced, 50 declined and 10 traded firm.

The JA-dollar Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 16,065,606 units valued at $80 million.

The US-dollar Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 118,104 units valued at $34,212.22.