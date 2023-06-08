Dolla seeks regulatory approval for expansion into St Lucia, Barbados Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Dolla seeks regulatory approval for expansion into St Lucia, Barbados Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Dolla Financial CEO Kadeen Mairs

Micro-lender Dolla Financial Services has revealed its plans to expand its operations into two additional regional territories, St Lucia and Barbados.

However, the company is awaiting regulatory approval from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to proceed with its expansion strategy.

Dolla Financial Services already operates successfully in Jamaica and Guyana.

According to filings submitted to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Dolla Financial Services stated, “Dolla wishes to advise that pursuant to the Microcredit Act, Dolla is now awaiting consent from the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) to proceed with the commencement of operations in St Lucia and Barbados.”

The recent success and growth of Dolla Financial Services have been notable, with its loan portfolio net of bad loans reaching $2.3 billion for the period ending March 31, 2023. This represents a significant increase of $1.4 billion or 161 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

The company’s financial performance has been bolstered by increased resources from an initial public offering and debt raise.

“We continue to reap the results of the positive customer sentiments and market engagement activities, which have substantially increased demand,” Dolla Financial Services, led by CEO Kadeen Mairs stated in its financial report.

However, the expansion into St Lucia and Barbados is subject to approval from the central bank which now regulates microfinance entities. This regulatory step is crucial for Dolla Financial Services to establish a presence in the new territories and further extend its reach within the region.

By expanding into St Lucia and Barbados, Dolla Financial Services aims to tap into new markets and leverage its successful business model to provide microfinance services to individuals and businesses in these jurisdictions.

The company’s expansion strategy aligns with its growth objectives and the increasing demand for its services.

