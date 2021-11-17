Dolphin Cove raises its outlook | Loop Jamaica

Dolphin Cove Limited, which runs a key tourist attraction, expects its fourth quarter to have a seven-fold rise in cruise ship arrivals.

The company posted a profit from six cruise arrivals in the third quarter. It expects several more cruise arrivals in the fourth quarter.

“We expect to have a gradual increase in the arrivals in the following six months. We have 46 calls confirmed for the fourth quarter of 2021,” said chairman Stafford Burrowes about the performance. “Our financial results are expected to continue to improve as more and more of the tourism subsectors recover in the remainder of 2021, and we hope for a more normal 2022.”

After 16 months of pause, the cruise line Industry resumed operations in Jamaica on August 16, with the arrival of the Carnival Sunrise ship at the port of Ocho Rios and on September 21, MSC Cruise Lines also resumed operations in Jamaica.

Within the third quarter, Jamaica received six arrivals of cruises, and Dolphin Cove hosted nearly 1,000 guests from cruise ships.

Dolphin Cove posted a US$1 million profit for its 2021 third-quarter compared with a net loss of US$590,000 in the corresponding quarter last year.

“This performance was achieved through our commercial strategies to reach out to a considerable number of guests and our experience in the market by creating synergies between our parks and keeping our expenses under strict control,” said Burrowes.

The improved earnings came despite the imposition of “no movement days” by the Government of Jamaica, which caused a reduction in operating capacity. During the quarter, Dolphin Cove welcomed nearly 30,000 guests and generated sales of US$2.3 million compared to US$320,000 in the comparative quarter.

“This demonstrates our resilience and capacity to deliver great financial results even under the current trying circumstances,” said Burrowes.