Domestic dispute turns deadly; man fatally stabbed, 42-y-o female held Loop Jamaica

A 42-year-old female identified as Sharon Thompson otherwise called ‘Taneisha’, of Farm Heights, Montego Bay, St James was charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed during a domestic dispute in the parish.

The deceased has been identified as Domonic Poirier, otherwise called ‘White Guy’, of the Rhyne Park section of the parish.

The incident involving the stabbing took place on Monday, September 4.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that at about 7:15 am, Poirier and Thompson had a dispute when she used a knife to inflict stab wounds to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

She was arrested and subsequently charged. Her court date is being finalised.