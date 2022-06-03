Domestic violence intervention centres established at police stations | Loop Jamaica

Ten Domestic Violence Intervention Centres (DVICs) have been established at police stations islandwide.

In addition to the established DVICs, there has been the hosting of domestic violence pop-up clinics islandwide by the police to sensitise the public on domestic violence issues.

“In 2021, 544 civilians were trained as first responders to domestic violence across the island, while 108 police officers have been trained to manage the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres,” Minister of National Security and Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Horace Chang, has said.

He was speaking during his contribution to the 2022/23 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives, on June 1.

Dr. Chang also informed that the Ministry is working with 154 schools to assist in managing violence and truancy problems in schools.

The Minister said, so far, 174 School Resource Officers (SROs) and 47 School Liaison Officers have been trained.

Dr. Chang added that since January, 69 additional SROs were trained.