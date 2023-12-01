Dominica pulls out of hosting ICC Men’s T20 World Cup matches Loop Jamaica

Dominica has withdrawn as a host country for matches during the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup. The country was among seven Caribbean nations shortlisted to host the T20 World Cup, set to be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA from June 4 to 30 next year.

The other shortlisted Caribbean nations include Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Saint Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago.

In a press release, Cricket West Indies (CWI) conveyed that the “Ministry of Culture, Youth, Sports, and Community Development in Dominica said that, despite the country’s eagerness to host matches and tangible efforts to date, they have evaluated proposed timelines after consultation with their contractors.

“After careful consideration, it was determined that there will not be adequate time to fulfill all the obligations outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding between CWI and the Government of Dominica.”

Johnny Grave, CWI chief executive, acknowledged Dominica’s decision, stating, “We acknowledge the dedication of the Government of Dominica in preparing to host matches as a part of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. While recognising their commitment, we note the reasons stated for the decision that has been made and understand the position. We look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Dominica and the Dominica Cricket Association to host international matches in the future.”

Fawwaz Baksh, tournament director for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, commented, “When hosting tournaments of this scale, it is inevitable that circumstances will arise which will require the organisers to adapt and alter plans. This is something that happens in any event of this nature, and why we have contingency plans for all functional areas for the hosting of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.”