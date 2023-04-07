Don Gittens replaces Audrey Hinchcliffe as Manpower Maintenance CEO Loop Jamaica

Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe, the founder of Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited, has announced the appointment of Don Gittens as the company’s new CEO.

Gittens is a seasoned management professional with over 20 years of experience in areas such as business development, strategic planning, international investment and trade negotiations, policy development, and financial analysis.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hotel Management from the University of the West Indies and a Masters in Telecommunications from the State University of New York: Institute of Technology.

Gittens replaces Stewart-Hinchcliffe, who retired from the CEO’s position after occupying it for close to 33 years.

From left to right: Former president of the Jamaica Olympic Association, Mike Fennell, Chairman of Manpower and Maintenance Services, Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe, Former prime minister of Jamaica PJ Patterson and the newly appointed Manpower CEO Don Gittens at a recent ceremony to handover the leadership of the company.

“We are pleased and excited to welcome Mr Gittens to our team,” said Stewart-Hinchcliffe. “The MMS Group has an extensive and varied portfolio with interests ranging from janitorial to sales and distribution, business services and training. Going forward, Manpower needs a leader who can continue to bring vision and strategic thinking to its operations, always mindful of the ever-changing marketplace and the accompanying challenges. We believe that someone with his qualifications, experience, and accomplishments, is equal to the task.”

The appointment is in line with the Manpower Group’s restructuring exercises, succession planning, and the 20-year growth plan agreed upon by the board.

Commenting on his new position, Gittens said: “I have watched the organisation’s growth over the years and admired its leadership and the strong reputation it has developed for service and efficiency in its various areas of endeavour. I am extremely excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and looking forward to contributing to the continued development of the entire group.”

The MMS Group is a close to two-billion-dollar enterprise with interests ranging from janitorial to sales and distribution, business services, and training, among others.

It has approximately 300 clients and 3,000 employees and recently received awards for its commitment to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and excellence in service.

Stewart-Hinchcliffe will continue to serve as the chairman of the MMS Group of Companies and the author of several books, including “Taking Care” and “The Will to Overcome”.