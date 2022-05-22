Dona-V tackles Dennis Brown classic, ‘Should I’ | Loop Jamaica

Dennis Brown may be the most-covered reggae artiste given his amazing catalogue of reggae and lover’s rock songs. Talented reggae singer Dona-V is a D Brown super fan who stands out among the lot, and he recently paid homage to the Crown Prince of Reggae with a cover of the popular classic, ‘Should I’.

“Being a die-hearted fan of Dennis Brown, who I consider the greatest reggae artiste of all time, made it an easy decision to do a cover version of his classic, Should I. I put my heart and feelings into the song and as a result, created my own unique twist, thanks to New York-based co-producer, Scott Yahny,” the artiste, whose real name is Donovan Pinnock, said.

The single was to be released through VPAL Music on May 20.

Brown, who died in 1999 at age 42, recorded the song in 1979 for producer Joe Gibbs.

Dona-V plans to follow up that release with an original song, ‘It’s Never Over’, which he wrote and produced himself. The song was also to be released by VPAL Music in May.

“It’s a strong love song obviously telling a story of someone who has done his lover wrong and is begging for another chance to talk it over. Yes, it sounds a little bit personal and it might be,” he said, laughing.

Originally from the district of Victoria Town in Manchester, Jamaica, Dona-V has been recording songs since the mid-1980s. He began singing in churches in Victoria Town at the tender age of six years, and was drawn to reggae music by the soulful songs of Dennis Brown and Delroy Wilson.

He later attended Holmwood Technical High School.

He recorded his first song, ‘Story Come to Bump’ for producer Harry J in 1986, but it was never released.

Then he migrated to New York City in 1988, and presently lives there.

It was not until 1990 that his first song was released, ‘Twilight Zone’ with producer Jah C.

He has since done singles for several New York producers, including Phillip Smart, Shelly/Super Power Records, Sir Tommys, Lloyd Campbell, Jah Live and King Jammys.

Dona-V’s most successful single is ‘Prophecy is Revealing’, recorded for producer Dub Vendor, who is based in England.

Dona-V worked with the legendary late Clement ‘Coxsone’ Dodd on his first album, ‘Cry for Tomorrow’, which was released by Studio One in 1999.

He followed that up with his second album, ‘Any Means Necessary’.

He collaborated with reggae greats like Luciano and Sizzla on his second album, ‘Any Means Necessary’. He also did a collab single with I Wayne on a track called ‘Natural Heights’, which was released on I Wayne’s ‘Book of Life’ album.

“I have been singing for 36 years plus, simply because I love it. I will continue to sing and write, writing being my greatest strength, until music tells me to stop. Music alone shall live,” Dona V said.