World News
Donald Trump’s threat to slap steep tariffs on Canada, Mexico fuels concern
31 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- US President Donald Trump says he plans to follow through on his threat to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, spurring fears of a trade war.
- Russia has brushed off a repeated warning from Trump to impose tariffs on the BRICS group of countries if it creates its own currency. Moscow says there is no such plan.
Related News
25 January 2025
Protests in Slovakia after PM Fico tilts towards Russia
30 January 2025
Germany’s Merkel blasts CDU leader for cooperating with far-right AfD
14 January 2025
Russia accuses US and Ukraine of targeting TurkStream gas pipeline
15 January 2025