Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

Were they really goat thieves?

How diabetes affects the heart

4.5 per cent COVID positivity rate; 47 new cases, three deaths

Let’s Talk: Due to inflation, what Xmas spending changes his year?

God of Love the overall favourite, but watch Alexa’s Lodge

Some businesses upbeat amid brisk Black Friday weekend sales

18-y-o female from Spanish Town gone missing in downtown Kingston

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant of COVID as curbs spread

Police constables praised for assisting with delivery of baby boy

Sunday Nov 28

25?C
World News
Loop News

Kevin Strickland, 62, managed a smile while talking to the media after his release from prison, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in Cameron, Mo. Strickland, who was jailed for more than 40 years for three murders, was released from prison Tuesday after a judge ruled that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979. (Rich Sugg/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than $1.4 million had been raised as of Saturday for a man who spent 43 years behind bars before a judge overturned his conviction in relation to a triple killing.

The Midwest Innocence Project set up the GoFundMe fundraiser as they fought for Kevin Strickland’s release, noting that he wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri and would need help paying for basic living expenses.

The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people who were exonerated through DNA evidence, so the 62-year-old Strickland wouldn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered his release on Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict Strickland had since been recanted or disproven.

By Saturday evening, more than $1.45 million had been donated to help Strickland.

Strickland has always maintained that he was home watching television and had nothing to do with the killings, which happened in 1978 when he was 18 years old.

As he left prison, he said he was “thankful for God walking me through this for 43 years”.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

Donations pour in for Missouri man freed after 43 years

Jamaica News

Were they really goat thieves?

Lifestyle

Off White Founder, LV director Virgil Abloh loses battle with cancer

More From

Jamaica News

Police constables praised for assisting with delivery of baby boy

As Police Week activities drew to a close, two police constables are continuing to receive commendations after they assisted a mother to deliver a baby in the Corporate Area on Thursday.

The offic

Jamaica News

Ja imposes travel ban on African countries with immediate effect

See also

New COVID strain detected

Jamaica News

18-y-o female from Spanish Town gone missing in downtown Kingston

Eighteen-year-old Moresha Shaw, otherwise called ‘Angel’, of New Nursery, Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St Catherine, has been missing since Saturday, November 27.

She is of slim build and dark co

Jamaica News

Teenager, popular drag race driver among 4 dead in St Mary crash

A popular drag race car driver and a teenager are among four persons who died after they sustained injuries in a two-vehicle crash on the Wilderness main road in Oracabessa, St Mary on Friday ni

Jamaica News

Family calls for probe as baby dies under questionable circumstances

Father accuses hospital officials of negligence

Jamaica News

20-y-o man among nine COVID deaths; 96 new cases locally

An additional 96 COVID-19 cases were recorded over 24 hours up to Friday afternoon, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

This is while nine COVID-19 deaths occurred from September 8 to

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols