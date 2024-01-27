Doncic scores Mavericks-record 73 points in 148-143 win over Hawks Loop Jamaica

ATLANTA (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points, tied for the fourth-most in NBA history and surpassed only by Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant, to power Dallas Mavericks to a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Doncic blew past his personal-best and team-record 60 points after scoring a team-record 41 points in the first half. His record night came only four days after Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, then the most in the NBA this season, in the 76ers’ 133-123 victory over San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

A three-point play with 2:58 remaining gave Doncic 70 points. With Dallas leading 140-136, Doncic added another three-point play to cap his night.

Doncic joined Chamberlain and David Thompson among players who scored 73 points. Chamberlain, who holds the NBA record with 100 points, also had a 78-point game, while Bryant had 81.

Trae Young led Atlanta with 30 points.

PACERS 133, SUNS 131

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Obi Toppin broke a tie on a putback with 3.4 seconds left and Indiana Pacers spoiled Devin Booker’s 62-point night, overcoming a 17-point deficit to beat Phoenix Suns.

Booker broke his own Phoenix record for points in a quarter with 29 in the first. He had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but he slipped on the inbounds pass and wasn’t close with a contested 3-pointer. The Suns had won seven straight.

Booker had 50 or more points for the second time this season and seventh time in his career. He had a career-high 70 at Boston in March 2017. On Jan. 19, he had 52 at New Orleans.

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points to help Indiana win their second straight — both without All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton. Toppin had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

CAVALIERS 112, BUCKS 110

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 14 rebounds and Cleveland Cavaliers beat Milwaukee Bucks for their ninth victory in 10 games.

The Cavaliers gained a measure of revenge after their eight-game winning streak ended with a 126-116 loss at Milwaukee on Wednesday, one night after the Bucks had fired Adrian Griffin as coach.

Joe Prunty, an assistant on Griffin’s staff, worked as interim head coach for those two games. The Bucks announced in the final minute of the game Friday game that they have hired Doc Rivers as Griffin’s permanent replacement.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Milwaukee. Damian Lillard also had 22 points,

CLIPPERS 127, RAPTORS 107

TORONTO (AP) — James Harden had 22 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds for his 75th career triple-double, Paul George added 21 points and Los Angeles Clippers beat Toronto Raptors for their fourth consecutive victory.

Russell Westbrook scored 20 points and Kawhi Leonard had 16 against his former team as Los Angeles won for the 12th time in 14.

Scottie Barnes scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto.

THUNDER 107, PELICANS 83

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and Oklahoma City Thunder routed New Orleans Pelicans to improve its NBA-leading road record to 15-8.

Chet Holmgren added 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the Thunder win their fourth straight on the road.

Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas each had 14 points for New Orleans. Zion Williamson sat out because of a bone bruise in his left foot.

ROCKETS 138, HORNETS 104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jalen Green scored 36 points, rookie Cam Whitmore had a career-high 24 and Houston routed Charlotte.

Fred VanVleet had 14 points and Amen Thompson added 13 for the Rockets, They shot 30 of 40 from the field in the second half and outscored the Hornets 83-51.

Miles Bridges had 21 points for the Hornets.

SPURS 116, TRAIL BLAZERS 100

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jeremy Sochan had 31 points and 14 rebounds, Victor Wembanyama added 23 points and 12 rebounds and San Antonio Spurs held off Anfernee Simons and Portland Trail Blazers.

Simons had a season-high 40 points.

Keldon Johnson added 21 points for San Antonio, and Devin Vassell had 15. The Spurs won for the fourth time in January, their most in any month this season, to improve to 9-36.

GRIZZLIES 107, MAGIC 106

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 30 points and eight rebounds, reserve Ziaire Williams added 17 points and Memphis held off Orlando.

Luke Kennard finished with 15 points — all on 3-pointers — and six assists to help the Grizzlies win their third straight.

Paolo Banchero led Orlando with 27 points. The Magic have lost seven of nine.