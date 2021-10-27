Don’t differentiate between vaxxed, unvaxxed J’cans, Golding cautions | Loop Jamaica

Opposition Leader Mark Golding has cautioned Prime Minister Andrew Holness against differentiating between Jamaicans who have taken the COVID-19 vaccine and those who have not.

Golding’s caution in the House of Representatives on Tuesday came as he responded to a presentation from the prime minister, during which Holness outlined new COVID-19 protocols.

Among the new measures announced by Holness to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus on the island is a stipulation that only people who have been vaccinated be invited to events hosted by public entities.

Holness said individuals organising these functions must ensure that the invitees are inoculated against COVID-19.

However, that requirement did not sit well with Golding.

“Prime Minister, I notice that you’re speaking the language now of differentiation going forward – differentiation between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons in terms of access,” Golding stated.

“I think that with the numbers [of vaccinated people] so low, before we go that route, we need to try and get those numbers up by improving the distribution system and getting the message [about the benefits of the vaccine] carried as much as possible by persons who will be listened to,” he added.

He reiterated that politicians are not best suited to deliver the vaccine message and reminded that he had cautioned against the prime minister embarking on a vaccination tour.

“I think that the idea of differentiation, where you have over 85 per cent of the population not fully ‘vaxxed’, is itself likely to be difficult for those people to accept. So, while there may be a place for that at the right time, I believe we have to be strategic as to how and when we roll that out,” Golding argued.

He insisted that “we must try to get those numbers up substantially first”.