Don’t get ‘SAD’, shake seasonal blues with these wellness tips | Loop Jamaica

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that occurs when the seasons change.

The majority of those who suffer live far from the equator, where daylight is scant during the winter months.

SAD is a metabolic disorder that causes weariness, depression, and social seclusion; it is linked to a biochemical imbalance in the brain.

It’s natural to have low days from time to time. However, if you’re feeling depressed for days on end and can’t seem to get inspired to do things you generally love, then you should consider contacting your doctor.

According to Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, this is especially crucial if your sleeping and eating patterns have changed, if you use alcohol for comfort or relaxation, or if you are feeling hopeless or considering suicide.

What causes SAD?

SAD has yet to be identified as a specific cause; the following are some of the factors that may come into play:

Your biological clock is ticking (circadian rhythm). Winter-onset SAD may be caused by the decreasing amount of sunlight in the fall and winter. The lack of sunlight may cause your body’s internal clock to malfunction, resulting in despair.

Levels of serotonin SAD may be caused by a decrease in serotonin, a brain chemical (neurotransmitter) that modulates mood. Reduced sunshine can lead to a drop in serotonin levels, which can lead to depression.

Melatonin levels are important. The changing of the seasons can throw off the body’s melatonin balance, which affects sleep patterns and mood.

Symptoms

Seasonal affective disorder symptoms typically develop in late fall or early winter and disappear over the warmer months of spring and summer.

People with the opposite pattern are more likely to develop symptoms in the spring or summer.

In any scenario, symptoms may begin mildly and rise to more serious levels as the season advances.

These are some common symptoms:

– You are depressed most of the time.

– Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

– Having appetite and/or weight changes

– Sleeping patterns have been disrupted.

– Feeling sluggish or lacking energy

– Having an irritable or agitated mood

– Feeling worthless or hopeless

– Having trouble concentrating

– Suicidal tendencies or frequent thoughts of death

– Oversleeping/Overeating, which frequently leads to weight gain

– Withdrawal from friends and/or family on a social level

Here are your options…

Structure. Get enough sleep and go to bed at a regular time. Make a point of eating healthy meals on a regular basis.

When you have the opportunity, brighten your surroundings. Close the blinds and sit closer to the light.

Take a walk outside. Take a walk, have your lunch outside, and take brief breaks throughout the day to soak up the sun.

Exercise. Regular exercise can aid with stress alleviation, and being in better shape can help with self-esteem. Plus, exercise raises levels of the same chemicals found in antidepressant medicines in your brain!

Socialise. Make friends with the folks you enjoy spending time with.

Take a journey. When possible, try to schedule vacations during the winter months.

By Nicolette Peterkin