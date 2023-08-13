Don’t have your green card on you? Here’s what you can do Loop Jamaica

When persons come to the US as green card holders, they sometimes surrender a lot of their autonomy to their petitioners as the latter usually knows the system and have to guide them through it, at least initially.

Therefore, the petitioner tends to be the one who keeps important documents such as tax returns, social security numbers, receipt notices from US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), and green cards.

As such, if the familial relationship sours, the green card holder often has none of these crucial documents in their possession.

Petitioners might then try to use such documents as leverage in certain circumstances. This can also happen with other types of petitioners, but unfortunately, it is most likely to be seen in family-based situations.

It is also possible to lose your green card through it being stolen, lost, defaced, or otherwise ends up out of your possession. There are also instances where the green card is never actually received by the green card holder.

Green card holders should, therefore, try to keep these original documents safe and/or keep copies in a secure place.

If these actions fail, there is still hope and the situation also applies when the green card has been lost or stolen. Therefore, persons do not need to be without their green cards because of any of these situations.

There are useful steps to take, especially if you are seeking a new immigration benefit, such as citizenship, and you should not let the lack of the green card in your possession stop you from moving quickly.

Provide a Declaration and/or a copy of the police report of the loss of the green card when this is the case. This is also a good idea for identity theft purposes as that is always a possibility when documents go missing.

Provide any other form of valid identification bearing biographic information, namely photograph and information such as date of birth, height, address, etc. The USCIS will most likely be able to match the information provided with that in their system.

The Social Security Number also helps in this process. If the alien number (a nine digit number that begins as follows A# 123 456 789) on the green card is available, (even if you do not have the physical card), provide that information to expedite the search by USCIS. This number would be on several documents that you received from the USCIS over the time your applications were being processed, such as receipt notices and letters.

Another step that can be taken is to apply for a new green card, and this can now be done online as well as by mail.

The online application is quicker than the one by mail, and persons can get the payment receipt as well as the receipt to show that the application has been submitted online.

These act as lawful evidence of a person’s green card status for any intended purpose. These can include applying for naturalisation, securing new driver licence, travel, or employment verification, among other important aspects.

Importantly, green card holders who do not have their actual green cards should not travel unless they have got back a physical green card from USCIS or other proof of lawful status in the US, such as their US Passport.

*This article does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Nadine C Atkinson-Flowers is admitted to practice in the USA and Jamaica. Her US practice is in the area of immigration, while her Jamaican practice areas include immigration and general legal consultancy. She has been an attorney for over 15 years in Jamaica and has written articles for several legal publications. She is passionate about access to justice issues and volunteers with several legal, business, children and community service organisations in Jamaica and the US. She can be contacted at [email protected]