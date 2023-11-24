‘Don’t let it happen again,’ McKenzie warns Crab Circle vendors Loop Jamaica

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Desmond McKenzie has issued a stern warning to vendors at the just-reopened Crab Circle at Heroes Circle in St Andrew: there should be no repeat of what caused the closure of the popular food spot.

McKenzie was speaking at the reopening of Crab Circle on Thursday. The eatery now has bathroom facilities, and vendors stalls have been equipped with washing stations.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams (left) has a cup of soup at Crab Circle with Chief Executive Officer of KSAMC Robert Hill.

The food spot were closed after a video went viral of one of its popular vendors cleaning up herself in her stall, which is where she sells food. That vendor will not be among those serving the public at the location now that it has been reopened.

“I’m warning you, don’t let it happen again,” McKenzie warned. “The vendors have a personal responsibility to the public. They must demonstrate that this second chance is an opportunity for them to make it work.”

Turning to the critics, he said that it is not true that the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) only acted to improve Crab Circle because of the video that went viral.

“We started to improve this area many years ago. I hear the HEART Trust head talking about when President Obama visited; when they (PNP- Administration at the time) did when President Obama came here was not to improve the facility but to destroy the stalls and run the vendors,” McKenzie said.

Munchie, one of the vendors at Crab Circle in St Andrew, shows off her HEART/NSTA Trust certificate.

For his part, Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams said that vendors are a major part of the economy of the capital city, and it is the duty of the KSAMC to facilitate them.

“Small vendors are part of us, they are a part of what makes the economy of Kingston. They foster business opportunities; they generate employment, and so it’s not easy to say close them down. I don’t believe that that is the approach,” he said.

‘Munchie’, one of the vendors at Crab Circle, said she is appreciative of those who support the reopening of the facility.

Munchie, who was presented her certificate from HEART at the reopening event Thursday, thanked the KSAMC and promised to ensure that there is no reoccurrence of what happened recently.