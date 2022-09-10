Don’t oppose Mahogany in None Such Sprint Loop Jamaica

MAHOGANY has no equal in Saturday’s None Such Sprint at six furlongs though carrying topweight 126lb against eight rivals at Caymanas Park.

The original field of 10 runners will be missing 2020 Jamaica Derby-winner KING ARTHUR, who was slammed by a two-year-old at exercise Thursday morning.

Unbeaten in three races since an April 18 loss to RUNAWAY ALGO, reporting lightly trained off a seven-month break, MAHOGANY’s only other defeat in his last nine starts was December 2020 when finishing fourth in the Ian levy Cup to NIPSTER, SENTIENT and TOONA CILIATA.

The only horse in training who has gone close to at least three track records, clocking 1:16.1 for six and a half furlongs last December, MAHOGANY is the only true grade-one runner in the field supplemented by open-allowance runners.

An attempt to give the open-allowance runners chances at the scale has fallen flat on its face because all but one of the assigned riders, Jordan Barrett aboard MAKEUPARTIST, can make 101lb.

Carrying approximately 98lb a month ago, MAKEUPARTIST was ridden all out to beat CAPTUREMYSHIP a grade lower, in an overnight allowance at five furlongs straight.

MAHOGANY, ridden on last by Dick Cardenas in title-chasing Dane Dawkins’ absence, has been reunited with the leading jock and should prove too speedy for MAKEUPARTIST, LURE OF LUCY, GOD OF LOVE and GO DEH GIRL for the closers to catch him at six furlongs.

The None Such is the ninth of 10 races scheduled. First post is noon.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 800m StSupreme Star (8)

Race 2 – 1000m Rd Roulette Boss (4)

Race 3 -1500mSecret Emperor (2)

—-Race 4 – 1300mDuke of Springs (1)

Race 5 – 1000m StMagical Mood (8)

Race 6 -1400mHe Can Dance (3)

Race 7 – 1000m RdYellowstone (9)

Race 8 – 1000m StThalos (7)

Race 9 – 1200mMahoganhy (1)

Race 10 – 1500mAzaria (14)

BET OF THE DAY

Race 3 -1500mSecret Emperor (2)

Race 6 -1400mHe Can Dance (3)

Race 9 – 1200mMahogany (1)