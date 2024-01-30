‘Don’t tinker with the ECJ,’ warns Samuda Loop Jamaica

In a move rarely seen in Jamaica’s Westminster system of Government, former cabinet minister Karl Samuda on Tuesday broke ranks with the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) and all but derailed, even if temporarily, its plans to have the functions of the Office of the Political Ombudsman (OPO) subsumed into the Electoral Commission of Jamaica (ECJ).

“This (the ECJ) is arguably the most far-reaching, one of the most important institutions of not only Jamaica but the entire hemisphere. It is not an institution that can take tinkering,” Samuda warned on Tuesday in the House of Representatives.

He was speaking during the debate on an Act to amend the Political Ombudsman (Interim) Act. The Bill was piloted by Justice Minister Delroy Chuck.

Samuda, who served 11 years as a nominated member on the ECJ representing the JLP, from the time it was the Electoral Advisory Committee, also warned against “going down that road”.

He noted that the ECJ has gained a reputation for fairness and has made Jamaica proud.

“We have been invited throughout the world, to demonstrate to the world the success that we have achieved, and I do not buy the idea that we’re in a hurry because we’re having an election. Mechanisms can be found with creative minds, well-thinking people, where we can solve that problem without tampering with what we have achieved,” Samuda said to applause from Opposition members.

“I feel very strongly about this,” he added.

He suggested that broad-based consultations be conducted before arriving at a decision.

According to the veteran politician, the differences between the OPO and ECJ are not insignificant.

“They’re not simple. They’re very deliberate and well-constructed and have served us well,” he said.

He argued that if the perception is that the Office of the Political Ombudsman has no teeth, there are fixes that can be made.

Despite stiff opposition from members of the People’s National Party’s (PNP) parliamentary caucus, Chuck piloted and proceeded to open the debate on the Bill. He indicated that he would be taking the Bill through all its stages to conclude the debate on the same day.

Chuck argued that an individual or body needed to be in place ahead of the local government election, due by the latest February 28, to adjudicate on matters of conflict/disagreements involving members of the political parties.

Of note is that the Office of the Political Ombudsman has been vacant since November 2022, when the term of the then office holder, Donna Parchment Brown, expired.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle have long argued that there was no need for an ombudsman whose rulings were not binding and, in fact, often ignored by political representatives, and who was only called upon to work during an election cycle. The cost associated with the office was also cited as a reason to get rid of the Office of the Political Ombudsman.

The parliamentary Opposition, when it formed the government, supported that position. However, it was not so on Tuesday when they closed ranks in opposing the move, warning that it could bring the ECJ into disrepute.

Opposition Leader Mark Golding stated, “With the passage of time, speaking for myself, I have grave misgivings about it. He also took umbrage at the fact that Opposition members were seeing the Bill for the first time on Tuesday when it was tabled.

“We’ve seen where Bills have been pushed through here before have errors in them and then have to be fixed by subsequent legislation,” he stated.

He insisted that “something like this should not be tabled and passed on the same day”.

Golding argued that matters to do with electoral law have been approached in a bipartisan way for the last 40 years. He said this was for good reason, “because we’ve come from a history of intense partisanship in our politics, which at times, has spilled into the realm of violence”.

The Opposition leader said the ECJ has built an enviable reputation for its expertise and independence and pointed out that this was achieved because of the convention surrounding how the two major political parties have operated. Golding said bipartisan discussions should have taken place ahead of the Bill being brought to the House to preserve that convention.

Pointing to the stature achieved by the ECJ both inside Jamaica and internationally, because of its perceived independence, Golding said that should not be diluted.

“We shouldn’t play games with it,” he warned as he also noted that the ECJ commissioners would now have to adjudicate on matters that will be intensely in dispute between partisans in the political process.

“This would be changing the character of the ECJ by giving its commissioners functions that are completely inconsistent with the detached, independent and objective aura that they have enjoyed for so long,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for St Catherine Southern, Fitz Jackson, said the ECJ is “perhaps one of the most successful institutions that we have created in this country”.

Jackson said this was so because it came about when both the PNP and JLP came together against the background “of our sad experiences [of political violence] over 40 years ago”.

“We’ve kind of created a crisis because the Office of the Political Ombudsman has been vacant for over a year, we never just arrived at this position,” he said.

For his part, the MP for St Andrew Western, Anthony Hylton described the move as a “very risky proposition”.

“We really ought not to conflate the success in one area with the challenges posed in another area, however related they are,” he said while pointing out that the two offices deal with different aspects of the electoral process.

And, the MP for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, in his contribution to the debate, acknowledged that in 2012 when the PNP formed the government, he was in support of the move to have the ECJ take on the functions of the Office of the Political Ombudsman.

On Tuesday, he told the House the fact that the ECJ will now be called on to deal with controversial matters that arise during an election campaign has caused him to rethink his previous position.

“Perhaps it’s not the time to proceed in this way…” he said while suggesting that a short-term solution ahead of the local polls could be the setting up of a tribunal similar to those that operate during a state of emergency, to adjudicate the matters that may arise.

The MP for St Andrew South Eastern, Julian Robinson, who has served on the ECJ as a nominated member representing the PNP, cautioned that despite how contentious debates may get during meetings, ECJ members always come to a unified position in the end.

“By putting the role of the ombudsman who has to adjudicate on the most contentious matters [into the ECJ], it is going to be difficult to hold that consensus, very difficult,” Robinson said.

He added that any decision to have the ECJ take on these functions risks damaging its independence and perception of impartiality.

Despite Samuda’s intervention, Chuck was still about to proceed as he asked for a second reading of the Bill. The Opposition then called for a divided vote. While the House leaders – Edmund Bartlett representing the government and Paulwell representing the Opposition – held a brief discussion behind the Speaker’s chair, Chuck rose to his feet and indicated that he would be suspending the proceedings.