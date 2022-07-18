Dortmund striker Haller out after testicular tumor found | Loop Jamaica

Dortmund striker Haller out after testicular tumor found
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Dortmund striker Haller out after testicular tumor found

Ajax’s Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his side’s second goal during the Champions League group C soccer match between Besiktas and Ajax at the Vodafone Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. Borussia Dortmund signed Ajax striker Sebastien Haller on a four-year contract Wednesday, July 6, 2022 to fill the gap left by the departing Erling Haaland. (AP Photo, File)

Borussia Dortmund striker S?bastien Haller has a testicular tumour and has left his new club’s preseason training camp, Dortmund said on Monday.

Dortmund said the 28-year-old Ivory Coast international complained of feeling unwell at training on Monday and the tumour was found during a medical examination.

Tumours can be benign and do not always lead to a diagnosis of cancer.

“This news today came as a shock to Sebastien Haller and everyone else,” sporting director Sebastian Kehl said in a statement.

“The entire (Dortmund) family hopes that Sebastien makes a full recovery as soon as possible and that we can give him a hug again soon. We’ll do everything in our power to ensure that he receives the best possible treatment.”

Dortmund signed Haller this month from Ajax as a replacement for Erling Haaland after the Norwegian left for Manchester City.

Ajax said Dortmund paid 31 million euros ($31.5 million), with another 3.5 million euros ($3.6 million) in potential further payments.

Haller scored 34 goals for Ajax last season, including 11 in eight Champions League games, to reignite his career following an underwhelming two-year stay with West Ham in the English Premier League.

