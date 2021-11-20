Dottin hits century as Windies win World Cup qualifier warm-up match | Loop Jamaica

West Indies head into the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup qualifier on a winning note, after defeating Thailand by 151 runs in an official warm-up match at the Sunrisers Sports Club ground in Zimbabwe on Friday.

Deandra Dottin scored her second century in four outings, as West Indies sent in to bat, posted 230 for six off their 50 overs. Dottin hammered 101 off 141 balls before retiring in the 45th overs.

Dottin, who hit a career-best 132 in the opening One-Day International (ODI) against Pakistan last week, stroked 11 fours and a six as she put on 51 for the first wicket with Jamaican Rashada Williams (13).

Fellow Barbadian all-rounder Hayley Matthews, Player of the Series from the recently three-match ODIs in Pakistan, also continued her good form by hitting 57 which included six fours.

No other batter managed to pass 15.

In their reply, Thailand were bowled out for 79 in 36.3 overs, with fast bowlers Shakera Selman (2-1) and Aaliyah Alleyne (2-9) taking two wickets apiece.

“It was good to get in a practice match in Zimbabwe to get accustomed to the conditions,” said West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh. “The ladies went out and did what was required. Deandra and Hayley had good knocks, so it’s good to see the runs continuing from over from Pakistan.”

The West Indies Women will continue their training schedule for the next three days before kickstarting their qualifying campaign on November 23 against Ireland.

Full Squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams

Travelling Reserves: Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack

WOMEN’S CRICKET WORLD CUP QUALIFER 2021 GROUPS

Group A: West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands

Group B: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Zimbabwe, USA

WEST INDIES WOMEN GROUP A FIXTURES

November 23 – West Indies vs Ireland, Old Hararians

November 27 – West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Old Hararians

November 29 – West Indies vs Netherlands, Sunrise Cricket Club

SUPER6 FIXTURES

December 1:

Super 6 Match 21 – Old Hararians

Super 6 Match 22 – Harare Sports Club

Super 6 Match 23 – Sunrise Cricket Club

December 3:

Super 6 Match 24 – Old Hararians

Super 6 Match 25 -Harare Sports Club

Super 6 Match 26 – Sunrise Cricket Club

December 5:

Super 6 Match 27 – Old Hararians

Super 6 Match 28 – Harare Sports Club

Super 6 Match 29 – Sunrise Cricket Club

*All matches start at 9:30am local time, 3:30am Eastern Caribbean time, 2:30am Jamaica time.