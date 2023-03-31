Double disappointment for Jamaica College relay teams at Champs Loop Jamaica

Jamaica College (JC) suffered another setback on Thursday in their title chase at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships as the 22-time champions failed to qualify for the Class One 4x100m relay final.

The Class Three 4x100m relay team dropped the baton, and then minutes later the Class One team failed to finish its preliminary round heat due to an injury to Mark Miller on the third leg shortly after he received the baton from Hector Benjamin.

Reigning champions Kingston College (KC) advanced after winning their heat in 40.68 seconds, the quickest time over the Class One 4x100m heats.

Calabar, which were also disqualified from the Class Three 4x100m relay after a false start in the second heat, progressed in Class One after finishing third in heat two.

JC lead with 75 points after nine finals at the National Stadium, a two-point lead over KC with 72 points. Calabar are in third place with 34 points.

KC will contest all three 4x100m relays.