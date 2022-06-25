Double Diva the one to beat in SVL 21st Anniversary Trophy | Loop Jamaica

Leading trainer Jason DaCosta’s DOUBLE DIVA looks set to chalk up a fifth consecutive win from six starts, lining up against seven rivals, including four stablemates, in Saturday’s SVL 21st Anniversary Trophy at five and a half furlongs.

Returning up in class among open allowance/graded stakes company for the Caymanas Park feature, United States-bred DOUBLE DIVA, at 110lb, should use her light weight to stalk and beat the genuine speedsters.

Though her last two victories were at seven furlongs, DOUBLE DIVA had won back-to-back sprints in fast times for her first two wins at five and a half and five furlongs straight, respectively.

Champion trainer Anthony Nunes’ GO DEH GIRL and Fitzgerald Richards’ GOD OF LOVE are the established sprinters, who will try running DOUBLE DIVA off her legs. However, DaCosta has planted EAGLE ONE and KING ARTHUR in the event to ensure a honest pace for DOUBLE DIVA to stalk with Anthony Thomas.

GO DEH GIRL had easily beaten GOD OF LOVE at five furlongs straight in their last meeting but the round course will now better suit Richards’ runner.

DOUBLE DIVA galloped a fast 1:06.1 at exercise last Saturday morning, confirming her strong pace, which should keep her ahead of Gary Subratie’s DUKE, the proven run-on sprinter in the line-up.

DUKE was caught by KING ARTHUR at six furlongs on May and returned to finish third with 126lb behind GO DEH GIRL and GOD OF LOVE at five furlongs straight.

The SVL 21st Anniversary Trophy is the ninth of 11 races, featuring a ‘Ketch 9’ Mandatory Payout, which starts at the third event.

First post is 11:30 am.

CAYMANAS PARK TIPS

Race 1 – 1600m

Zion (6)

Race 2 – 1300m

Duke of Springs (3)

Race 3 -1000m Rd

Pakman (6)

—-Race 4 – 1100m

Lightning McQueen (3)

Race 5 -1000m St

Perfect Brew (7)

Race 6 – 1400m

Hecandance (7)

Race 7 -1000m Rd

Babylon Will Fall (2)

Race 8 – 1200m

Lord of Ajahlon (7)

Race 9 – 1100m

Double Diva (7)

Race 10 – 1000m St

No More Deals (9)

Race 11 – 1000m St

Vanquisher (11)

