Double murder at bar in Westmoreland Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) in the Westmoreland Police Division are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men by unknown assailants at a bar in Westmoreland on Thursday night.

The police have identified one of the deceased as 49-year-old entertainment promoter Owen King of Georges Plain in the parish. The other victim has not yet been identified.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar police are that about 11pm, King and the unidentified man were among a group of persons at a bar, when they were pounced upon by gunmen travelling in a Toyota Axio motorcar, who opened fire, hitting the two men.

The police were alerted and the injured persons were taken to hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

The other patrons escaped unhurt.