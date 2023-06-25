Double murder in Arnett Gardens during church services Loop Jamaica

A church service in a section of Arnett Gardens, South St Andrew was interrupted by Sunday morning gunfire which resulted in the deaths of two men who were shot on the religious compound on West Road in the Zimbabwe area of the wider community.

The deceased men have been identified as 20-year-old Jaheim Walker, otherwise called ‘Jah Jah’, and Tajay O’Neil Watson, 20.

Both men were from Paradise Courts in Zimbabwe.

It was reported that around 9:35 am, Walker and Watson were sitting on the inside of the church premises when armed men approached them.

The gunmen, the police said, opened fire, hitting both young men.

They were rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), where they were both pronounced dead on arrival.

The police said initial investigations have suggested that Walker was the main target of the attack.

Information is that he was an affiliate of the top Sunlight Street gang, and was the target of members of the bottom Sunlight Street gang.

The Kingston Western police are probing the double murder.