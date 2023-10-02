Double murder in McCooks Pen, St Catherine Loop Jamaica

An early morning double murder at a section of the McCooks Pen main road in St Catherine caused traffic delays as police forensic investigators processed a crime scene where the bodies of a man and woman were found with gunshot wounds.

Traffic was diverted into the eastbound lane to accommodate the work of the forensic team.

“We can confirm that there was a double murder involving a man and a woman, but we don’t have their identities as yet as police investigators are still processing the scene,” a representative of the police Corporate Communications Unit told Loop News.

Preliminary reports are that residents reported hearing explosions about 3:00am. The bodies of the deceased were later discovered at approximately 7:00am in the area’s bushy terrain.

More information to come later.