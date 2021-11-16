Double murder in SOE covered Savanna-la-Mar | Loop Jamaica

Double murder in SOE covered Savanna-la-Mar | Loop Jamaica
Two people were shot and killed by gunmen in Savanna-la-Mar on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that victims were shot in the community that is located in the Westmoreland Police Division an area where a state of Emergency has been imposed.

Sources report that the deadly attack took place shortly after midday.

Reports are that one of the victims was attending a training session put on through the Peace Management Initiative on Barracks road in in Savanna-la-Mar.

Reports are that while on lunch break at the event he was pounced upon and shot by a lone gunman on the premises of the resource centre.

Details as to how the other victim died are still not clear at this time.

Lifestyle

Sam Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21!

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is tak

Jamaica News

Moya Sewell, mother battling ovarian cancer, dies

Moya Sewell, the 29-year-old mother from West End, Portland who had been stricken with ovarian cancer, has died.

Sewell succumbed to the illness on Saturday at approximately 8:30pm. She d

Jamaica News

Cop found guilty of rape, abduction in St Thomas sentenced to 15 years

A policeman found guilty of rape and abduction has been sentenced to 15 years in prison at hard labour.

The man, Craig Williams, who was assigned to the Protective Service Division, was s

Jamaica News

Car crash causes another power outage in Port Royal

After one week of darkness for some

Jamaica News

No red light district around here, says Sinclair re MoBay’s Hip Strip

Government Senator and Councillor, Charles Sinclair, has used the Senate to once more voice his opposition to a proposal for a red light district to be created along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard, the former

Entertainment

Strong support for Lila Ike after ‘I am into women’ tweet



While expressing concern, music fans have shown strong support for reggae artiste and MOBO award nominee Lila Ike following a series of tweets from her Twitter account on Sunday night, s

