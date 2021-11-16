Double murder in SOE covered Savanna-la-Mar | Loop Jamaica

Two people were shot and killed by gunmen in Savanna-la-Mar on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports are that victims were shot in the community that is located in the Westmoreland Police Division an area where a state of Emergency has been imposed.

Sources report that the deadly attack took place shortly after midday.

Reports are that one of the victims was attending a training session put on through the Peace Management Initiative on Barracks road in in Savanna-la-Mar.

Reports are that while on lunch break at the event he was pounced upon and shot by a lone gunman on the premises of the resource centre.

Details as to how the other victim died are still not clear at this time.