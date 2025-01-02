Double murder in St James includes Canadian national

Detectives from the Major Investigation Division (MID) have launched a probe into the double murder of a Canadian man and a woman who were gunned down in Greenwood, St James on Thursday night.

The police have released the identities of the deceased as 61-year-old Clayton Cooke, who was of a Toronto, Canada address; and 37-year-old cashier Gem Cooke of a Greenwood, St James address.

Reports are that about 8:10 pm, the Canadian was in the process of dropping off the cashier at her home when they were pounced upon by men who opened gunfire, hitting them in the process.

The assailants then made their escape in the motorcar which was being driven by Cooke.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two victims were found by the police, who were called by residents who had heard the explosions.

The victims were taken to the hospital, where they were subsequently pronounced dead.

The vehicle in which the gunmen escaped has since been found abandoned in the general area where the crime was committed.