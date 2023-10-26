Double murder near St James school leaves those inside traumatised Loop Jamaica

Double murder near St James school leaves those inside traumatised
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Double murder near St James school leaves those inside traumatised

10 hrs ago

Scene of crime procedures in operation at the double murder scene in Salt Spring, St James on Thursday afternoon.

The St James police are probing a double murder in Salt Spring in the parish where a man and a woman were gunned down during an attack in close proximity to an infant and primary school in the community on Thursday afternoon.

Frightened members of the school population reportedly scrambled under desks for cover as gunshots rang out.

The deceased have been identified as 23-year-old Imani Clarke of Flower Hill, St James and a man only identified as ‘Damion’, who is believes to be of a Westmoreland address.

Police presence at the double murder scene after the deadly incident.

Reports are that about 1:30 pm the now deceased persons were passengers in a taxi travelling from Flower Hill, when upon reaching in the vicinity of the Salt Spring Infant and Primary School, they were dragged from the vehicle by armed thugs.

The two were reportedly sprayed with bullets by the gunmen, and they fell near the gate of the school.

The incident left teachers and students at the school severely traumatised. There were reports of students urinating and defecating on themselves during the incident.

Senior members of the St James Police Division who visited the school, reportedly made arrangements for the students and teachers to receive counselling.

