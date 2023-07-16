Double murder rocks St Ann; ‘Brawlin’ and ‘Pappy’ the victims Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police are trying to establish a motive for the gun slaying of two men in Priory, St Ann on Saturday.

The deceased are 33-year-old Garfield Thomas, alias ‘Brawlin’, a mason of Seacrest in Discovery Bay, St Ann, and 23-year-old Shamrick Edwards, alias ‘Pappy’, a carpenter of Stony Hill, St Andrew.

Police reports are that around 6:15 pm, Edwards and Thomas were pounced upon by gunmen at a house in Priory, where they were shot multiple times by the yet unknown assailants.

The police were subsequently alerted, and the bullet-riddled bodies of the men were found.

Thomas and Edwards were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The police are probing the development.