Double murder rocks Steer Town, St Ann Loop Jamaica

Three men were shot, two fatally, during a drive-by shooting at a bar in Dam Head Square in Steer Town, St Ann on Tuesday.

The deceased are 27-year-old labourer Akeem Reid, alias ‘Older Head’, and 39-year-old chef Jahvardo Witlock, both of Steer Town in the parish.

Reports are that about 10:50 pm, the three men were standing at the entrance to the bar having drinks when a grey motorcar with armed men was driven up.

The gunmen opened fire, hitting Reid, Whitlock, and the other man before fleeing the scene.

The injured men were assisted to the hospital, where Reid and Whitlock were pronounced dead, and the other man was admitted.

No motive has so far been established for the shooting incident.