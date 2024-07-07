Double score: Two guns ‘bagged back-to-back at farmer’s home’

·7 min read
Double score: Two guns 'bagged back-to-back at farmer's home'
6 hrs ago

File photo of a detainee in jail.

In a successful follow-up operation, the St Andrew North police seized a Taurus pistol, two magazines, and 26 rounds of ammunition in the Lower Happy Grove area of Red Hills, St Andrew on Saturday.

The discovery came a day after the arrest of a farmer and the reported recovery of an M16 rifle, along with 13 cartridges, on his property in the said area.

According to a post on the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Facebook page, the police initially searched the farmer’s premises on Friday, during which an M16 rifle with a magazine containing thirteen 5.56 cartridges was found on the property.

The man was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, the police returned to the said property, where another search was conducted, and reportedly found the Taurus pistol, along with the magazines and rounds of ammunition under an old dresser within the residence in Lower Happy Grove in Red Hills.

Investigations are ongoing into the seizures by the police.

