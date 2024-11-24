JLP candidate Duane Smith speaks on Nomination Day in NW St Andrew Labourer's body found with chop wounds in St Ann 77,000 J'cans to receive reverse income tax credit this week - Clarke Emerging talent on show at next instalment of Artwalk Festival Cop, who was battling for life in hospital after gun attack dies 2 men held as cops seize guns, ammo during operation in St Elizabeth
World News

Dozens killed as Israel attacks central Beirut, hospital and mosque in Gaza 

24 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Skip linksSkip to Content

Palestinians take cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air attack on the al-Faruq Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday [Mohammed Saber/EPA]

By 

Published On 24 Nov 202424 Nov 2024

Israeli forces issue new evacuation orders for Gaza City’s Shujayea, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to flee after a day in which 38 people were killed across the enclave.
The death toll from Israel’s attack on central Beirut rose to 20, as rescuers continued to comb the rubble for survivors. At least 66 others were wounded.

 

Support us

Related News

11 November 2024

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 991 

27 October 2024

Plight of Gaza civilians ‘unbearable’ as Israel kills over 50 in a day 

02 November 2024

Casualties as Israel attacks Gaza polio centre, Syria-Lebanon border post 

17 November 2024

What have Trump administration nominees said about Israel and its wars? 