Dozens killed as Israel attacks central Beirut, hospital and mosque in Gaza
24 November 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Palestinians take cover as smoke rises following an Israeli air attack on the al-Faruq Mosque in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza on Saturday [Mohammed Saber/EPA]
Israeli forces issue new evacuation orders for Gaza City’s Shujayea, prompting hundreds of Palestinians to flee after a day in which 38 people were killed across the enclave.
The death toll from Israel’s attack on central Beirut rose to 20, as rescuers continued to comb the rubble for survivors. At least 66 others were wounded.
