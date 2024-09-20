World News
Dozens killed in Gaza, West Bank as Israeli soldiers push bodies from roof
20 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Gaza’s civil defence says 12 Palestinians have been killed in two Israeli attacks on Gaza City after Israeli bombardment leaves at least 28 dead across the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
Video captures Israeli soldiers pushing bodies off a roof as Israeli raid leaves five Palestinians dead in Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank.
