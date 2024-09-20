Emera Increases Interest in Grand Bahama Power Company Limited North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees suicide drone tests  Bombardier Sells Nine CRJ900 Aircraft to Chorus Aviation Death toll from boat that capsized off Senegal rises to 26  Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute Names Joseph T. McGinn, Jr., M.D., chief of Cardiac Surgery Seaborne Airlines Announces Restart of Service to Dominica
Dozens killed in Gaza, West Bank as Israeli soldiers push bodies from roof 

20 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Gaza’s civil defence says 12 Palestinians have been killed in two Israeli attacks on Gaza City after Israeli bombardment leaves at least 28 dead across the Gaza Strip on Thursday.
Video captures Israeli soldiers pushing bodies off a roof as Israeli raid leaves five Palestinians dead in Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank.

 

