DPP Paula Llewellyn’s 1st extension of tenure lawful — Full Court Loop Jamaica

An extension granted in September 2020 to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn for her to remain in the post beyond the age of 60, was legal.

The decision was handed down on Monday by the Full Court of the Supreme Court, which comprised three judges — Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams, Justice Andrea Pettigrew-Collins and Justice Simone Wolfe-Reece.

Double-murder convict Mervin Cameron, who filed a suit in February challenging the legality of the DPP’s extension, had contended that proper procedures were not followed when the governor general extended Llewellyn’s tenure for three years.

That extension comes to an end on September 21, 2023, but with new amendments to the Constitution being passed in the Senate last Friday, moving the retirement age of the DPP to 65, it is not clear if Llewellyn will be staying on as the island’s chief prosecutor until she reaches the age of 65.

Through his attorney, Hugh Wildman, Cameron sought declarations that the extension was illegal, null and void, and of no effect, as the purported extension should have been granted before Llewellyn reached 60 and not when she reached that age on her birthday of September 21, 2020.

Wildman had pointed to a August 26 Gazette, which stated that Llewellyn’s extension would begin on her birthday, to support his submissions.

The attorney purported that this was illegal and a clear breach of Section 96 1(b) of the Constitution of Jamaica.

But the three Supreme Court judges disagreed and denied all declarations made by Cameron relative to the extension of Llewellyn’s tenure.

Reading parts of the judgement in a live audio broadcast, Justice Lorna Shelly-Williams said: “I find that the fact the extension would have taken effect on either the day of the DPP’s birthday, or the day after her birthday is of no moment.

“This is so for two reasons. Firstly, the extension could not have taken place until the end of the DPP’s tenure.

“Secondly, Section 96 1(b) of the Constitution allows for the extension to be granted after the DPP has obtained the age of 60, however, the agreement must have been arrived at before she turned 60,” she said.

The judge found that the agreement to extend the tenure of the DPP “had been concluded before” Llewellyn reached the age of 60.

“That agreement was evidenced by the Extraordinary Gazette of the 26th of August 2020,” said Shelly-Williams, adding that the agreement was made prior to Llewellyn’s September 21, 2020 birthday.

Consequently, the judge determined that declarations being sought by Cameron were not granted.

In her final orders, Shelly-Williams said: “I find that the agreement to extend the tenure of the DPP was arrived at prior to her attaining the age of 60, and of such, there was no breach of Section 96 1(b) of the Constitution.”

Justices Pettigrew-Collins and Wolfe-Reece agreed with the judgement.

Shelly-Williams noted that though Wildman had mentioned about “inquiries into a second extension” of Llewellyn’s stint as DPP, the issue was not before the Full Court, and it was not raised in the fixed date claim form filed on behalf of Cameron.

The judgement today comes as controversy brews over amendments to the constitution to move the age of retirement for the DPP, as well as the auditor general, to 65, with the option for an extension to 70 years.

Several groups, including the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP), have called for the Government to rethink the amendments. The Senate passed the Bill on Friday to make the amendments lawful.