DPP to appeal goat thief’s nine-month suspended sentence Loop Jamaica

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn has indicated that her office will be appealing the suspended sentence that was handing down to a man who was convicted of praedial larceny in the St Elizabeth Parish Court last month.

Tevauney Thompson, 26, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for 18 months, for stealing eight goats from the home of a man in Borewood, St Elizabeth on September 20, 2023.

If Thompson should commit an offence during the next 18 months, he will be required to serve the prison sentence that was imposed by Parish Judge Dionne Lawrence-Pivotte.

The judge also imposed a 12-month supervision order as part of the sentence.

However, farmers and other citizens have expressed widespread outrage at the suspended sentence, arguing that praedial larceny is plaguing their communities and the sentence sends a wrong message.

Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining Minister, Floyd Green, was among those who said Thompson should have been imprisoned for his actions.

Paula Llewellyn

Llewellyn, speaking on Nationwide 90 FM on Thursday, said one of her assistant DPPs is in touch with the clerk of court in St Elizabeth to have the case file and other materials relative to the sentencing of the convicted man to the chief prosecutor’s office.

“… We believe as a chamber (the DPP’s office), given the circumstances of the particular case, the fact that this is a deep rural farming community where praedial larceny is already high, that perhaps the sentence may have been unduly lenient,” explained Llewellyn.

She also opined that the presiding judge appeared not to have had the benefit of seeing Thompson’s antecedent report before the sentencing was handed down.

“We believe that the interest of justice obliges us to appeal (the sentence), so we are presently putting our paperwork together,” added Llewellyn.

Thompson’s social enquiry report, which was prepared by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), indicated that he was a suspect in relation to similar acts of praedial larceny. However, those assertions are largely unproven.

When residents of Thompson’s community of Content were asked about his character, they gave mixed views about him.

In its conclusion, the DCS said the convict appeared to have a medium to high risk in the society, but he seemed to be efficient in plotting with others of similar interests.

Amid those observations, the report said Thompson had a willingness to learn, and had expressed remorse for his actions.

It was alleged that on September 20, 2023, the police intercepted a motorcar and eight goats were found in the trunk.

The complainant later identified the stolen goats, and the occupants of the vehicle identified Thompson as the man who sold them the animals.

He was subsequently arrested and charged with larceny, and pleaded guilty seven days later.

Thompson told interviewers that it was his first time being involved in any criminal activity.

Further, he said he was unaware that the goats were stolen, as he was told to watch the animals by a man who advised him that they were not owned by anyone.

The complainant, however, disputed this in his statement, pointing out that the goats were tied to a post in the back of his yard when they were stolen in the early morning hours.

In exchange for the eight goats, Thompson said the man gave him $30,000 and four hybrid goats.

Thompson told probation officers that he received the payment, but he was arrested and charged shortly after.

While the convicted man accepted responsibility and expressed remorse for his actions, the complainant, on the other hand, said Thompson should be punished to the full length of the law.