Dr Alfred Dawes steps down as CEO at Windsor Wellness

Healthcare providers Windsor Wellness (WW) recently announced the resignation of Dr Alfred Dawes.

Dr Dawes, the visionary founder and chief executive officer will be stepping down from his role as CEO with immediate effect.

The transition marks a significant moment in the company’s history as the current team seeks to build on the foundation laid by Dr Dawes.

Dr Dawes’ decision to step down comes as he ‘expands his impact and service to Jamaica in broader capacities’, reads a statement.

His tenure at Windsor Wellness has been marked by transformative leadership, under which the company has grown from concept to execution – boasting the title of ‘premier healthcare provider in the Caribbean’.

Dawes will remain a consultant with the organisation and will support the process of transitioning the organisation to new ownership.

The WW team stated in said release that they are ‘…profoundly grateful for his leadership and the legacy of excellence he leaves behind, as he transitions to his next role, we remain committed to upholding the values and standards that have made Windsor Wellness a leader in the industry’.

As Windsor Wellness enters this new phase, the company will be led by a team of highly capable and experienced professionals, all deeply committed to the patient-centric philosophy that Dr Dawes instilled.

This leadership team is dedicated to ensuring that every patient continues to receive the highest level of care, consistent with the Windsor Wellness standard of excellence.