Dr Dana Morris Dixon and Abka Fitz-Henley on Friday morning took the oath of office as they were sworn in as new Government senators in the Upper House.

The two replaced outgoing senators Leslie Campbell and Natalie Campbell-Rodriquez, who have both resigned from their memberships in the Senate.

Dixon has served in numerous senior positions in both the private and public sector, while Fitz-Henley has had a vibrant career in journalism over a period of 13 years.