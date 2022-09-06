Dr Haldane Davies appointed president of UCC Loop Jamaica

Dr Haldane Davies has been appointed President of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC), effective September 15, 2022.

He succeeds Professor Dennis Gayle, who has assumed the role of Chancellor effective.

Dr Davies, who is the former Vice President for Business Development at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI), served with distinction for the last 16 years. He was instrumental in securing major multi-million dollar grants and contracts, helping to initiate numerous high priority projects and enhancing the UVI’s presence in the Caribbean region and beyond through various partnership agreements.

Dr Davies also contributed to strengthening the UVI through his leadership of its business and consulting arm, the Institute for Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness, and more recently, with the expansion of the Center for Excellence in Leadership and Learning (CELL).

Responding to the announcement of his appointment, Dr Davies said: “It is with a deep sense of humility and gratitude that I accept the responsibility granted to me to serve as President of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC)”.

Davies said UCC is an innovative and entrepreneurial institution that fosters leadership and innovation through its programmes and initiatives that are in sync with the evolving needs of Jamaica, the region, and the world.

Davies added: “I am thankful to the UCC Board of Directors and the UCC Global Board of Advisors for the confidence placed in me to lead the university at this juncture and stand committed to carrying out its mission of preparing local, regional and global students to become exceptional leaders, innovators, and scholars in a caring and intellectually stimulating academic environment.”

Davies holds a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Educational Administration with a focus on higher education from Andrews University, US and a Master’s degree in Education.

He is a business strategic planner, certified mediator and PULSE practitioner, trainer, accreditation evaluator, competency assessor, and former member of the Baldrige Board of Examiners. The educator also holds certifications in related areas from Harvard University, Cornell University, the University of the West Indies and Yale University.