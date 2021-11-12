Dr Herbert Gayle says removing dons from communities increase crime | Loop Jamaica

Social anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle believes removing dons from communities without putting in place proper social structures will only result in an increase in crime.

He argues that the removal of dons from communities creates a void that the state quite often does not fill.

“I see these errors right across the Caribbean all the time. They go into a community, the don either gets killed or gets arrested and then the situation gets worse,” he told Loop News.

“In fact, I can think of a community right now where they removed the don and five dons were created within two years. And the more corner dons you have, the more violence you have because now everybody trying to see who is the big don,” Dr Gayle said.

Dr Gayle was agreeing with comments from an inner-city resident who spoke exclusively with Loop News on the need for dons in inner-city communities. The resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, asserted that the removal of dons from these communities creates a leadership vacancy that fuels crime and violence.

But Dr Gayle does not believe this leadership should come from dons. Instead, he said it’s the government’s responsibility to provide guidance in these communities through social welfare programmes.

“The state cannot have social control without welfare which is something that we are not getting. If the state wants to transform a community, it has to have a leadership structure; whether it is the providence society, or it is the neighbourhood watch. But something has to replace it [the don] and that group cannot just have authority, the authority must be linked to welfare because these are poor people,” he said.

“If the state could come up with ideas as to how to organise communities. I know there was a time way back in the days when you had national youth service and you had all kinds of different stuff, and in the rural communities you had church. In the inner city there has to be a system to organise them, but what do we use to organise them, Labourite and Comrade?” he asked.

Dr Gayle also wants the government to change its approach to policing in these communities.

“The social order is by invasion, it’s not like there’s community policing and a structure or whatever, it’s just by invasion,” he said.