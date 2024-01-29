Dr King: Keep your investments in J’ca amid looming Trump presidency Loop Jamaica

Noted economist Dr Damien King has advised investors to maintain their investments in Jamaica for the next two years. This is because there is a possibility of a global recession if former US President Donald Trump wins a second term in office in the upcoming November elections.

Highlighting the stark contrast in Jamaica’s economic landscape compared to a decade ago, Dr King emphasised the nation’s current stability and resilience.

Jamaica boasts a robust economy characterised by a stable currency, diminishing debt burdens, historically low interest rates, and unprecedentedly low unemployment rates.

This stands in stark contrast to the tumultuous economic conditions prevailing just ten years prior, characterised by volatile currency fluctuations, alarmingly high debt-to-GDP ratios, and elevated interest rates and unemployment levels, Dr King outlined.

Damien King via X (formerly Twitter)

In contrast, the threat of a global recession looms today with supply chains disrupted by the effects of the pandemic and the most international conflicts taking place since World War II, and Trump threatening to triple import duties and target China in particular if he again becomes US President.

Likening the Jamaican economy to a rocket readying for take-off, Dr King said with all the turmoil expected globally in the next two years, Jamaica is a safe bet.

“The risk of a Trump presidency is massive and consequential. The prospect of a Trump presidency is causing business leaders worldwide to hedge their bets, to wait and see, to plan for the chaos; all of which is to say the risk of a US contraction on a global recession is significant”, said Dr King, who also serves as the executive director of the Caribbean Policy Research Institute (CAPRI).

“The prospects for Jamaica look strong and positive. The prospects for the rest of the world look frightening…If you had to put your money somewhere, you may as well put it behind the rocket”, the economist said.

He was speaking at the Jamaica Stock Exchange Regional Investments & Capital Markets Conference in Kingston last Thursday, January 25.

Trump is currently the clear leader to win the nomination for the Republican Party. If he does, he is expected to square off with incumbent President Joe Biden in a November rematch for the White House election.

Dr King in his presentation summarised Jamaica’s progress from “running along the edge of a fiscal cliff” a decade ago as relatively the third most indebted country in the world to now being ranked at 50 in the world in terms of indebtedness – below the USA, Canada, Japan and the United Kingdom.

He noted the steps taken to strengthen and provide resilience to the economy, such as tax reform, establishing an independent Central Bank, catastrophe funding and insurance, and the issue of international bonds in Jamaican dollars.