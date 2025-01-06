Dr King sounds alarm on tariffs, cites Trump’s trade policies

Dr Damien King, an economist and lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Mona, has voiced concerns about the negative impact of tariffs on the economy.

Drawing parallels to US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, Dr King emphasised that raising tariffs otherwise called import duties can lead to several adverse consequences.

“Raising tariffs — import duties, have the following consequences, higher cost-of-living lower average national productivity; reduced exports,” stated King Sunday morning on the social site X owned by conservative backer Elon Musk. “This is even without retaliatory tariffs by one’s trading partners.”

King’s tweet was atop a stern-looking photo of Trump.

On the weekend, President Trump imposed tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico, and China. These tariffs included a 25 per cent duty on goods from Canada and Mexico and a 10 per cent duty on Chinese imports.

The rationale behind these tariffs is to address issues such as illegal immigration and the flow of illicit drugs, including fentanyl. However, critics argue that these measures have disrupted global supply chains, increased consumer prices, and provoked retaliatory tariffs from affected nations.

Canada, Mexico, and China responded to Trump's tariffs with their countermeasures. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced reciprocal 25 per cent tariffs on US goods, including alcohol, fruits, and household appliances.

After announcing retaliatory tariffs on Sunday, Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum this morning said the country would delay imposition after a “good talk with Trump”.

Meanwhile, China filed a complaint with the World Trade Organisation and vowed to take unspecified countermeasures.

Dr King warned that such tariff policies contribute to market uncertainty, particularly in industries reliant on international trade.

He underscored the importance of considering the broader economic implications of tariffs and advocates for policies that promote free trade and economic stability.