Dr Longmore travels the world to find her ‘piece’ of Rock Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Dr Longmore travels the world to find her ‘piece’ of Rock Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

NCB Cap Markets programme produces top performers in JSE competition

Westbrook back with Lakers after offseason of trade rumours

Dr Longmore travels the world to find her ‘piece’ of Rock

Jamaicans among expert speakers at international AI conference

Messi doubtful for Argentina’s friendly against Reggae Boyz

Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain

Cops launch manhunt for 10 wanted men in Hanover

Clarendon likely to have prolonged power outages, says JPS

Concerns linger for Southgate’s England ahead of World Cup

Widespread flooding in Spanish Town and environs – mayor

Tuesday Sep 27

26?C
Lifestyle
Kadeem Rodgers

46 minutes ago

Travel In Threes Dr Saphire Longmore

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Dr Saphire Longmore’s favourite travel spot takes her back to her days of representing The Rock as Miss Jamaica Universe, 2000.

Recounting those memories brought Longmore to the moments she shared with her mother in Cyprus, in the Middle East, two years before her passing.

“I had done the entire pageant for her, and she passed away two years later…to have done that with her and for her was truly fulfilling.”

Entering the competition, was, for Longmore, a labour of love in honouring her mother Elaine’s wish to see her daughter become a Jamaican beauty queen.

Thereafter this accomplishment, the proud Clarendonian has travelled to several cities, representing Jamaica, and for leisure, ergo, a great representative for #traveltuesdays.

The “drama and impact of the material wealth” in the Vatican City in Italy, and several turns off of a random main road in Jamaica revealed to Longmore that “our own little piece of Rock is the greatest piece of Rock on this earth”.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

NCB Cap Markets programme produces top performers in JSE competition

Sport

Westbrook back with Lakers after offseason of trade rumours

Lifestyle

Dr Longmore travels the world to find her ‘piece’ of Rock

More From

Business

Poll: Did you overspend in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian?

Many Jamaicans flocked town centres to stock up on groceries and other essentials in preparation for Tropical Storm Ian over the weekend.
Some shoppers went out with a checklist for their hou

See also

Business

NCB celebrates long-serving deaf employees

“Being part of a company that makes you feel loved, supported and included is one of the best feelings we could ever experience,” signed Lesline Aiken, a deaf Verification Clerk at National Commercial

Business

Michael Lee-Chin’s AIC Barbados sells CVM-TV

AIC Barbados Limited has announced the completion of the sale of CVM Television Limited (CVM-TV) to VertiCast Media Group.
CVM-TV is one of two 24-hour free-to-air broadcasters in Jamaica providin

Jamaica News

Man shot in face in attack on cop turns up at hospital

A 23-year-old man is now in hospital under the watchful eyes of the police after he was shot in a gun attack on a policeman at the cop’s home in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Saturday night.

Jamaica News

Blogger ‘Leegates’ among three killed within 24 hours in Clarendon

Had decried rampant shootings, double murder in parish only hours before

Jamaica News

Teenager shot dead, elderly man injured in home invasion

The Westmoreland police are investigating a deadly shooting attack which left one man dead and an elderly man injured after a home invasion in the parish on Saturday night.
The deceased has been id

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols