Dr Phillips: Bright J’can students being wooed by foreign universities Loop Jamaica

Former leader of the opposition Dr Peter Phillips says many of Jamaica’s brightest students are being recruited directly to universities abroad from their high schools, thereby impacting the development of the country’s human resources.

Dr Phillips called for a discussion about the role of the University of the West Indies (UWI) in Jamaica’s development against the background of the rise in existential threats such as climate change, as well as an increase in global conflicts and a re-emergence of authoritarian and racist philosophies in Europe and the United States.

“The time has come for us to re-examine the nature of the social contract between the society and the University of the West Indies. This process must of necessity be led by the university but requires the deliberate engagement of all stakeholders in the various social sectors of the country”, Dr Phillips said.

He noted that there are more than 20 degree-granting institutions in Jamaica providing professional certification than there were even two decades ago.

“What implications does this have for the UWI’s vision of itself?” Dr Phillips asked.

“What is the significance that an increasing number of our best students are being recruited straight from high school to foreign campuses…This does have implications for a sense of national identity and our vision of ourselves as a country as some of our best students get sloughed off to other climes, many of whom never return”, the veteran politician said.

Dr Phillips, who has held at least four cabinet positions over a political career of more than three decades, made the comments at a function on the campus on Thursday, December 13, to rename a building in honour of former Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Sir Kenneth Hall.

Dr Phillips noted, however, that Professor Hall is credited with the “establishment and sustenance of a philosophy of student-centeredness in the operations of the university”.

Entering the UWI Mona in 1966 to read for a degree in history, Sir Kenneth later served as a deputy General Secretary of CARICOM, before returning to the Mona campus to serve as Pro Vice Chancellor and Principal for 10 years.

Professor Hall is credited with overseeing the largest infrastructure expansion of UWI throughout the region and creating several institutions on the Mona campus while modernizing its administrative structure. He also introduced the annual research day at the institution and oversaw a significant increase in the number of students at Mona during his tenure.

Professor Hall later became Jamaica’s fifth Governor General in 1996.