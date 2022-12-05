Dr Sara Lawrence Lewis named FHC Investments Ambassador Loop Jamaica

FHC Investments Limited (FHCIL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited (FHC), has named accomplished obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sara Lawrence Lewis as a brand ambassador of the entity.

Backed by a vision to empower Jamaicans through financial inclusion and wealth management-based education, the year-long partnership will see Dr Lawrence Lewis engaging in a series of webinars delivering information and strategies regarding investing, retirement planning and building financial skills.

Dubbed “A Fireside Chat With…” the FHCIL webinar series will feature three strategic panel-style discussions held once per quarter. The series will be aired virtually through Zoom and FHC’s social media platforms.

As many seek to elevate their economic standing with new approaches to wealth generation and financial security, webinars are a helpful tool for Jamaicans.

FHC Credit Union members without a pension plan, members with or without an investment account, young professionals interested in investments, including pensions, business owners and the public are encouraged to tune in to the insightful conversations.

While speaking on the impact of wealth management and educating persons in familiar language, Dr. Lawrence Lewis shared: “Wealth management is important as it provides ways for you to structure your finances in a way that its benefits are sustained. I am always one to want to leave a mark on my patients, friends and loved ones- and most times that is through one-on-one interactions.”

The first staging of the “A Fireside Chat With…” webinar series starts on Tuesday, December 6 at 6 pm.

The session will be hosted by Dr Lawrence Lewis, with panellists Roxann Linton CEO of FHC Credit Union, Karlene Mullings, General Manager, FHC Investments and Sanya Goffe, President of the Pension Industry Association of Jamaica.

The women will discuss the ins and outs of pensions and investments for individuals at different stages on their financial wellness journey – from the novice to more experienced investors.

“With improved financial access, families and individuals can make more informed decisions that can have a lasting, positive impact on their financial health. With Dr Lawrence Lewis living the FHC family experience as a client, she is able to help us narrate this story in an authentic way and support us in using this platform to inform and support others in accelerating their financial wellness journey. We are confident that “A Fireside Chat With…” will empower individuals to take better control of their wealth management”, explained FHC CEO, Roxann Linton.

As the only individual credit union with an investment subsidiary, First Heritage Co-operative Credit Union Limited prides itself on its ability to provide personalised service, a hallmark on which the brand is built.

FHC Investments services include stock and bond trading, portfolio management, pension fund management and administration.