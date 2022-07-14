Dr Usain Bolt awarded another honorary doctorate | Loop Jamaica

Eight-time Olympian Usain Bolt has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Brunel University London.

This is Bolt’s second honorary degree. In 2011, he was awarded the Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) by The University of the West Indies, Mona.

Throughout his career, the Jamaican sprinter trained several times at Brunel, most notably being during the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympics where he won three gold medals.

The now retired sprinter accepted his award via video from Jamaica on Tuesday, July 12, and encouraged graduates at Brunel’s Indoor Athletics Centre in Uxbridge, England, to never give up on their dreams.

“I want to say to the graduates, hard work does pay off, just remember that the road won’t be easy, there will be ups and downs, and you will fail. But always remember, learn from your failure and try again. Never give up on your dream, because as a young man I never knew I’d be this great. Always work hard, dedicate yourself, and remember, anything is possible, don’t think limits,” he said.

Bolt also expressed his gratitude to Brunel University and acknowledged their assistance in helping him become the greatest sprinter of all time.

A screengrab of the sprint legend thanking the university, captured from his Instagram Stories.

“I have only fond memories of training at Brunel. You guys have really helped me to conquer the world, and I must say, I really appreciate that,” the sprint legend said.

In a release, Costas Karageorghis, Professor of Sport and Exercise Psychology at the university, said Brunel was proud to have played a small part in Bolt’s success.

“It’s been a delight to welcome Usain back to Brunel to recognise his great achievements, not only on the track but in promoting sport and a positive attitude towards life. As a university, we’re immensely proud to have played even a small part in his journey to greatness, and I’m sure Usain knows he’s welcome back any time!” Karageorghis said.

Bolt also shared the moment with his more than 11 million followers on Instagram, who congratulated the 35-year-old .

“Dr Bolt sounds great, congrats to you sir,” one wrote.

“Congratulations Dr Usain Bolt, more wins I pray for you,” another added.