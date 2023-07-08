Drake Confirms Nicki Minaj Featured On “For All The Dogs” Album

Drake announces Nicki Minaj is the first featured artist on his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, coming sometime soon.

The Canadian rapper is currently touring with his main act, 21 Savage, for their joint, It’s All A Blur Tour of North America. The pair also brought along a few guest artists for some of the tour dates, including dancehall star Skillibeng. The tour pulled up at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday night, bringing out tens of thousands of fans.

Drake has grown into his own as an artist over the years, and despite being absent from the stage for five years, he is more comfortable in his delivery and expression performing for his fans on this tour. The OVO rapper has been the most dominant artist on the planet in the 2010s decade, and a big part of his commercial success has to do with him embracing being the poster boy for emotional and soft rappers. Undoubtedly, Drake has paved the way for other rappers to embrace their emotions and pain in their music.

As he gets ready to release his next album, Drake is dropping bits and pieces about the sound and direction of the project on his tour. During his set in Detroit, the former Young Money rapper announced that his former labelmate Nicki Minaj will be on the album.

“Imma give away one thing off the album in Detroit tonight, ‘cuz I got a lot of love for Detroit,” Drizzy told the audience, leaving his fans in a frenzy after he showed love to Nicki Minaj. “So Imma have to tell you, like, me and Nicki Minaj did our first song in like, a really long time.”

The 36-year-old rapper added, “I got a lot of love for her.”

Drake has yet to announce a release date for his album For All The Dogs but hinted that it is coming sometime soon possibly this summer. He is also likely to return to his rap and R&B roots after getting a lukewarm reception to his last solo album, Honestly, Nevermind, where he explored other genres before bouncing back with Her Loss that he released jointly with 21 Savage last year.

Since emerging on the scene in 2010 with Thank Me Later, Drake has released eight other albums, two of which are joint projects, What A Time To Be Alive with Future, released in 2015, and Her Loss with 21 Savage, released in 2022. For All The Dogs will be his eighth solo album and his tenth overall.